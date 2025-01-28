Strawberry is officially here! In Episode 21 of Mixture of Experts, guest host Bryan Casey is joined by Chris Hay, Nathalie Baracaldo and Aaron Baughman to chat about the hype around OpenAI’s o1 preview, and AI agents with the launch of Agentforce. Next, Aaron—the resident AI in sports expert—analyzes the AI-powered insights for fantasy football. Finally, what is “machine unlearning” and why does it matter? All this and more on today’s episode of Mixture of Experts.
Key takeaways:
The opinions that are expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Will DeepDive replace the Mixture of Experts podcast? In episode 23, the experts discuss Google’s NotebookLM, OpenAI DevDay 2024 announcements and the IBM X-Force® Cloud Threat Landscape Report.
Meta releases Llama 3.2! In episode 22 of Mixture of Experts, the panelists analyze the capabilities of Llama 3.2 and lightweight (1B/3B) models, the “AI Snake Oil” book release and the impacts of generative AI on sustainability.
Can Apple Intelligence compete with the AI market offerings? In Episode 20 of Mixture of Experts, we chat about Apple Intelligence, the performance of Reflection’s 70B and a new paper released on LLMs generating novel research ideas.
Be inspired by conversations between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—a world-renowned thinker and writer in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.
Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.
Discover how to use AI to build experiences amidst all the hype about what AI can do. In this series, the host Albert Lawrence, together with business leaders and IBM technologists, bypass the theoretical rhetoric and show you how to put AI into practice.
Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.