Episode 21

OpenAI o1 preview, Agentforce, AI in fantasy football, and machine unlearning

Episode 21: OpenAI o1 preview, Agentforce, AI in fantasy football and machine unlearning

Strawberry is officially here! In Episode 21 of Mixture of Experts, guest host Bryan Casey is joined by Chris HayNathalie Baracaldo and Aaron Baughman to chat about the hype around OpenAI’s o1 preview, and AI agents with the launch of Agentforce. Next, Aaron—the resident AI in sports expert—analyzes the AI-powered insights for fantasy football. Finally, what is “machine unlearning” and why does it matter? All this and more on today’s episode of Mixture of Experts.

Key takeaways:

  • 0:00 Intro
  • 0:53 AI in the Nobels
  • 13:04 DGX B200 arrival
  • 24:03 Unstructured's USD 40 million funding

The opinions that are expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
