Will DeepDive replace the Mixture of Experts podcast? In Episode 23, host Tim Hwang is joined by IBM researchers Marina Danilevsky, Nathalie Baracaldo and Vagner Santana to dissect this week’s AI news.

First, the experts talk about the hype around Google’s NotebookLM, specifically regarding podcasting the DeepDive feature. Next, OpenAI DevDay sparks some interesting conversation around vision fine-tuning and multimodality. Finally, it’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month and IBM® X-Force® released the Cloud Threat Landscape Report.

Will AI prevent phishing attacks? Tune in to this week’s episode to learn more.

Key takeaways:

0:00 Intro



1:05 Will AI prevent phising?

12:18 NotebookLM

23:01 OpenAI DevDay

