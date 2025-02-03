Will DeepDive replace the Mixture of Experts podcast? In Episode 23, host Tim Hwang is joined by IBM researchers Marina Danilevsky, Nathalie Baracaldo and Vagner Santana to dissect this week’s AI news.
First, the experts talk about the hype around Google’s NotebookLM, specifically regarding podcasting the DeepDive feature. Next, OpenAI DevDay sparks some interesting conversation around vision fine-tuning and multimodality. Finally, it’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month and IBM® X-Force® released the Cloud Threat Landscape Report.
Will AI prevent phishing attacks? Tune in to this week’s episode to learn more.
Key takeaways:
The opinions that are expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
