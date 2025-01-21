Can Apple Intelligence compete with the AI market offerings? In Episode 20 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Marina Danilevsky, Kate Soule and Maya Murad. Today, the experts chat about Apple Intelligence, the performance of Reflection’s 70B and a new paper released on LLMs generating novel research ideas.

Also, IBM soft launched the Bee Agent Framework to help build agentic workflows with leading open source and proprietary models. Tune-in to hear our expert panel break down this week’s AI news.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.