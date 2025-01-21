Can Apple Intelligence compete with the AI market offerings? In Episode 20 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Marina Danilevsky, Kate Soule and Maya Murad. Today, the experts chat about Apple Intelligence, the performance of Reflection’s 70B and a new paper released on LLMs generating novel research ideas.
Also, IBM soft launched the Bee Agent Framework to help build agentic workflows with leading open source and proprietary models. Tune-in to hear our expert panel break down this week’s AI news.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Today we have the IBM Fellows special! In Episode 18 of Mixture of Experts, the Fellows chat the Cursor hype, Perplexity introducing ads and AI at the US Open. Tune in for more!
Will prompt engineering ever die? Today, the experts chat about the future of prompt engineering, a new paper released about The AI Scientist, NEO 1X’s humanoid robot and OpenAI’s in-house AI chips.
Strawberry is officially here! In Episode 21 of Mixture of Experts, we talk about the OpenAI o1-preview, Agentforce by Salesforce, AI-powered fantasy football insights and what machine unlearning is.
Get inspired by a conversation between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.
Go beyond the hype of what AI can do and explore how can we actually use AI to build experiences. In this series, our host Albert Lawrence together with business leaders and IBM technologists bypass the theoretical and show you how to put AI into practice.
Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.