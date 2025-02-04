Meta releases Llama 3.2. In Episode 22 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Maryam Ashoori, Skyler Speakman and Shobhit Varshney to debrief an exciting week of AI news.
First, Meta is back with the release of Llama 3.2 and lightweight 1B/3B models. Next, it’s Climate Week NYC, we chat about the use of generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) in achieving sustainable development goals. Specifically, IBM and NASA’s AI model for weather and climate. Finally, the book version of “AI Snake Oil” officially dropped and the authors claim they will be wrong in "2.5 years". What do our experts think? Tune in today to find out.
Key takeaways:
The opinions that are expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Will DeepDive replace the Mixture of Experts podcast? In episode 23, the experts discuss Google’s NotebookLM, OpenAI DevDay 2024 announcements and the IBM® X-Force® Cloud Threat Landscape Report.
Strawberry is officially here. In Episode 21 of Mixture of Experts, we talk about the OpenAI o1 preview, Agentforce by Salesforce, AI-powered fantasy football insights and what machine unlearning is.
Can Apple Intelligence compete with the AI market offerings? In Episode 20 of Mixture of Experts, we chat about Apple Intelligence, the performance of Reflection’s 70B and a new paper released on LLMs generating novel research ideas.
Be inspired by conversations between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—a world-renowned thinker and writer in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.
Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.
Discover how to use AI to build experiences amidst all the hype about what AI can do. In this series, the host Albert Lawrence, together with business leaders and IBM technologists, bypass the theoretical rhetoric and show you how to put AI into practice.
Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.