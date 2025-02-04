Meta releases Llama 3.2. In Episode 22 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Maryam Ashoori, Skyler Speakman and Shobhit Varshney to debrief an exciting week of AI news.

First, Meta is back with the release of Llama 3.2 and lightweight 1B/3B models. Next, it’s Climate Week NYC, we chat about the use of generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) in achieving sustainable development goals. Specifically, IBM and NASA’s AI model for weather and climate. Finally, the book version of “AI Snake Oil” officially dropped and the authors claim they will be wrong in "2.5 years". What do our experts think? Tune in today to find out.

Key takeaways:

0:00 Intro



1:08 Llama 3.2

12:32 AI Snake Oil

22:54 Gen AI and sustainability

The opinions that are expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.