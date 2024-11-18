In Episode 9 of Mixture of Experts, guest host Bryan Casey is joined by Shobhit Varshney, Marina Danilevsky, and Michael Glass. The experts analyze both the release Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 and BirdSQL. Finally, we talk the latest in AI slop and is shrimp Jesus the best use case of AI content creation?

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

Key takeaways:

0:00 Intro



1:24 Claude 3.5



13:13 BIRD-SQL



28:13 AI Slop



