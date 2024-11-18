Home Think Podcasts Mixture of Experts Episode 9
Claude 3.5, BirdSQL, and the latest in AI Slop

Watch the episode
Episode 9: Claude 3.5, BirdSQL, and the latest in AI Slop

In Episode 9 of Mixture of Experts, guest host Bryan Casey is joined by Shobhit Varshney, Marina Danilevsky, and Michael Glass. The experts analyze both the release Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 and BirdSQL. Finally, we talk the latest in AI slop and is shrimp Jesus the best use case of AI content creation?

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

Key takeaways:

  • 0:00 Intro
  • 1:24 Claude 3.5
  • 13:13 BIRD-SQL
  • 28:13 AI Slop

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

📩 Sign up for a monthly newsletter for AI updates from IBM.
View all Mixture of Experts episodes
Listen on Apple

Apple podcast

 Spotify

Spotify podcast
Explore more episodes AI safety, RAG benchmarking and responsible AI at ACM FAccT Conference

What’s the future of AGI? In episode 6, the experts unpack Leopold Aschenbrenner’s AI safety screed. Then, they review what happened at the FAccT conference and talk about all things RAG benchmarking.

 Apple's WWDC24 reactions and mechanistic intepretability

In Episode 7 of Mixture of Experts, the experts react to Apple’s WWDC24 announcements. Is Apple late to the AI game? Then, part 2 on interpretability this week, as OpenAI released their study mechanistic interpretability.

NVIDIA's Nemotron-4 340B models, Safe Superintelligence Inc. and AI agents

Is there a new major player in the AI space? In episode 8, the experts react to NVIDIA’s Nemotron-4 340B model launch, new developments in enterprise AI agents, and a new company—Safe Superintelligence Inc.
You might like View all podcasts
AI insights, delivered 📩 Sign up for our newsletter

Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.

AI Academy

Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.

AI in Action

Discover how we use AI to build experiences amidst all the hype about what AI can do. In this series, our host Albert Lawrence together with business leaders and IBM technologists bypass the theoretical and show you how to put AI into practice.

Smart Talks with IBM

Be inspired by a conversation between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.

Watch the next episode from Mixture of Experts
Listen to episode 10