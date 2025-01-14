In episode 10 of Mixture of Experts, listen to the experts discuss all things AI hardware, all the time. Tune in as guest host Bryan Casey is joined by Volkmar Uhlig, Chris Hay and Kaoutar El Maghraoui to explore the intricacies of AI hardware. Next, the experts debate whether Apple is creating a pattern for the industry with their on-device and cloud architecture. Join us to hear the experts debate the details.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Will modern AI break the music industry? In episode 12, the experts unpack the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) lawsuits, Claude 2.0 Engineer and the Goldman Sachs generative AI (gen AI) reports.
It's Wimbledon finals week! In episode 11, the experts break down how AI is providing insights at the tournament and the future of AI in sports. Then, they discuss both the quality of ChatGPT for coding and scaling synthetic data.
Is shrimp Jesus the best use case of AI content creation? In episode 9, the experts chat AI slop and analyze the releases of Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 and BIRD-SQL.
