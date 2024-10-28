Home Think Podcasts Mixture of Experts Episode 8
NVIDIA's Nemotron-4 340B models, Safe Superintelligence Inc. and AI agents

Watch the episode
Episode 8: NVIDIA's Nemotron-4 340B models, Safe Superintelligence Inc. and AI agents

In episode 8 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Kush Varshney, Kate Soule and Maya Murad. First, the experts react to NVIDIA’s Nemotron-4 340B model launch and the future of large language model (LLM) training. Next, new developments in enterprise agents create a great discussion around the reality of artificial intelligence (AI) agents. Finally, will Safe Superintelligence Inc. become a major player in the AI space?

Key takeaways:

  • 0:00 Intro
  • 1:57 Nemotron-4 340B
  • 11:51 AI agents
  • 28:12 Safe Superintelligence Inc.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

Listen on

Apple podcast

Spotify podcast
Explore more episodes AI safety, RAG benchmarking and responsible AI at ACM FAccT Conference

What’s the future of AGI? In episode 6, the experts unpack Leopold Aschenbrenner’s AI safety screed. Then, they review what happened at the FAccT conference and talk about all things RAG benchmarking.

 Apple's WWDC24 reactions and mechanistic interpretability

In episode 7 of Mixture of Experts, the experts react to Apple’s WWDC24 announcements. Is Apple late to the AI game? Then, part 2 on interpretability this week, as OpenAI released their study mechanistic interpretability.

Claude 3.5 Sonnet, BIRD-SQL and the latest in AI Slop

Is shrimp Jesus the best use case of AI content creation? In episode 9, the experts chat AI slop and analyze the releases of Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 and BIRD-SQL.
