In episode 8 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Kush Varshney, Kate Soule and Maya Murad. First, the experts react to NVIDIA’s Nemotron-4 340B model launch and the future of large language model (LLM) training. Next, new developments in enterprise agents create a great discussion around the reality of artificial intelligence (AI) agents. Finally, will Safe Superintelligence Inc. become a major player in the AI space?

Key takeaways:

0:00 Intro



1:57 Nemotron-4 340B



11:51 AI agents



28:12 Safe Superintelligence Inc.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

