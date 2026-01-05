What AI means for the future of work

Three capabilities will matter most in the coming years, according to Seamans: “The ability to upskill oneself, without having to be asked to do it; a hunger for knowledge; and a desire to help others, especially those on your team.” None of these is a technical competency. Instead, they all require a particular disposition toward work and colleagues, Seamans said.

The emphasis on soft skills came up again and again in the interviews. “Problem-solving skills, communication skills—get them,” Puri advised. “They are probably more important than ever, because these machines can do a lot of potentially mechanical tasks.” What remains distinctly human, he argued, is emotional intelligence. “The emotional quotient is still very much a human trait. Empathy is a human trait.”

Drawing on her experience in legal education, Lester stressed the importance of critical thinking and creativity, the capacity to approach problems from unexpected angles, to synthesize information in novel ways and to exercise intuition alongside analysis.

“A huge part of what we’re teaching is what AI can give you,” she said, referring to factual knowledge. “AI can tell you how many planets are orbiting the sun. But a huge part of what we’re doing is teaching people how to solve problems. We’re teaching people how to think creatively, maybe by following different pathways than usual—critical thinking skills. We’re also teaching where intuition and gut might be as helpful as a formula.”

These skills have always underpinned education, but they are becoming increasingly important as the informational functions of learning can be offloaded to AI. The challenge now is to make the non-transferable parts—judgment, creativity and interpersonal fluency—the centerpiece of professional development. “Figuring out how to teach people those skills and continuing to teach those skills is, I’d say, one of the number one challenges for higher education,” Lester said.

Something changes when human oversight is replaced by algorithmic monitoring. AI surveillance in the workplace can measure keystrokes, analyze facial expressions, track tone of voice, and follow physical movements with a granularity no human manager could sustain. “We’ve always had bosses,” Lester said. “Sometimes micromanaging, sometimes brutal foremen on a shop floor, sometimes a white-collar supervisor.” What’s new, she said, is that AI can “amplify and systematize those harms,” turning ordinary supervision into something more abstract, more pervasive and harder to push back against.

More troublingly, AI supervision can remove the human element from workplace relationships—relationships that can be oppressive, yes, but also nurturing. “There’s an anonymized quality to it,” Lester said. “For better or for worse, we’ve had to work with those people who are our supervisors or our mentors, and some of those relationships are very positive relationships.”

While much of the conversation around AI and work centers on efficiency and control, Lester was more interested in its effect on the human atmosphere of the workplace. “I think AI could end up having profound effects on interpersonal relationships within the workplace,” she said, “including those that involve growth, professional growth, learning, advancement through interpersonal learning, advising, mentoring, as well as bossing. And I think that’ll be really interesting. We’re going to have to figure out how to balance the value and the usefulness of these tools against interpersonal socialization.”

One consequence of the shift underway is that learning can no longer be treated as a one-time event. “Learning and education are not the process when you get your degree, and your learning or education is done,” Puri said. “Things are changing all the time.”

He advocates for universal “AI savvy,” a basic literacy that allows workers in any field to engage with the technology reshaping their industries. The tools themselves make this easier than ever, he argued, because employees can communicate with AI in natural language.

Nonetheless, a generation of students now finds itself in “a holding pattern,” as Lester put it. Young people who followed the rules and cultivated the expected skills are now finding that AI systems can reproduce those skills in seconds—even journalism, Lester acknowledged. “People can just get their news at the click of a button, and AI gives you a summary of what just happened. People want to act. They’re in the moment of their life. They want to make decisions, and they want to acquire the skills they need to acquire, and sometimes they don’t even know what the right answer is.”

A generational divide has emerged in attitudes toward AI, though it is not the one you might expect. Younger people simply use it all the time. “I was born in 1964, and I don’t reach for it automatically,” Lester said, “whereas my kids, who are college age—they just see it as a workaday tool that they use all the time.”

Lester’s advice to her own son, who works at IBM, is to combine technological fluency with interpersonal investment. “You can’t put your head in the sand,” she said. “You need to understand the basic toolkit.” But she also counsels him to observe mentors, to learn how teams are built, to develop judgment that extends beyond “the computational wizardry of the AI.” She tells her son to focus on “why they’re good at what they do, why they’re good at building teams and thinking tactically or strategically about building projects.”

Puri’s advice to a hypothetical 20-year-old entering the workforce is similar. “Never fear the technology; embrace it,” he said. “I know that these are unprecedented times. It may appear very uncomfortable. But having been in the field for very long, I can assure you, people who embrace the technology are the ones who will be defining the future.”

There is a question lurking beneath all of this about whether some forms of work should remain human-led by design. When the question was posed to Lester, she paused a long time before answering.

“Children need to be cared for by humans,” she finally said. “They need the physical interaction. They need eye contact, they need touch, they need compassionate discipline that understands the human.” The same principle might apply to teaching, to certain forms of healthcare, to the fields that involve negotiations between parties to prevent conflicts. These are areas where efficiency gains may not be worth the cost in human connection—where, as Lester put it, “we need to be intentional as we go forward, in carving out and protecting some areas of human endeavor.”

The specter of a universal basic income substituting for meaningful work troubles Puri. “People work because it gives them a purpose,” he said. “It’s not just about money. I get it—money is critically important, but purpose in life is equally important.” Lester described a scenario where displaced workers receive “USD 20,000 a year, and then they can start their own business.”

But she remained skeptical that guaranteed income or subsidies alone could replace the meaning that comes from productive activity. “I’m skeptical that that’s enough to give people the meaning, the purpose, the interpersonal interactions that can’t really be priced out,” she said.

And yet, optimism persists—at least among those building these systems. The new technology will create more opportunities than it destroys, Puri believes. It will solve problems “we never imagined could be solved.” In the eyes of experts like Puri, a future with AI is one that is hopeful. “We potentially will find cures for diseases that we never thought we would find,” he said. “We will discover sustainable materials. And this will enable really unprecedented innovation in society.”

But he is also clear-eyed about what cannot be automated. “A lot of work that we do with our hands, it cannot be reimagined,” he said. “There’s a leak in my house. I need someone who knows how to fix that leak. My machine is broken. I need someone who’s going to fix that, as well. I need someone to reimagine how these things are designed, how they are built, how they are maintained, how they are fixed.”

The question is whether workers will be scared of the future, or choose to embrace it. The technology is already here. It is remaking software development, customer service, legal research and countless other fields, and it will likely reshape domains that feel untouchable today. But it remains a tool—an astonishingly powerful one, but a tool nonetheless.

“Whether you happen to be an English writer, whether you happen to be in the entertainment business, whether you happen to be a technologist, whether you happen to be a medical professional,” Puri said, “embrace the technology, because it is amazingly powerful.”