The rising threat of cyberattacks in the restaurant industry

The restaurant industry has been hit with a rising number of cyberattacks in the last two years, with major fast-food chains as the primary targets. Here’s a summary of the kinds of attacks to strike this industry and what happened afterward.

Data breaches have been a significant issue, with several large restaurant chains experiencing incidents that compromised the sensitive information of both employees and customers. In one notable case, a breach affected 183,000 people, exposing names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, medical information, credentials, health insurance information and other financial data. Another attack compromised employee data, including names and driver’s license numbers, though it did not affect store operations or customer data.

Ransomware attacks have also become increasingly common, particularly in the food and agriculture sectors. One significant incident resulted in the temporary closure of nearly 300 restaurants in the UK for a day. These ransomware attacks often target industries with discoverable security lapses.

In addition to these, some breaches have involved unauthorized access to employee email accounts. For instance, a security breach accessed two employee email accounts, impacting a small number of people.