Meet Simular, the startup that wants to build autonomous computers

Can computers become autonomous? That’s the bet behind Simular, a startup that creates AI agents that can use computers like humans do. IBM Think discussed agentic computers with Simular’s CEO and Cofounder, Ang Li, who worked at Google DeepMind and Baidu’s autonomous driving.

According to Li, when we interact with a computer, humans spend a lot of time making useless moves. For example, according to a study he conducted with his team, the average user spends up to five hours a day just moving a mouse.

“The keyboard and mouse—they are not natural,” he said in an interview with IBM Think. “Our generation is still used to that, but the previous one was not, and maybe the upcoming one won’t.” Instead, Li said, we should look inward at how humans operate to inform how AI evolves. “Technology tries to create something that’s easy to communicate, like voice speech, and tries to make this machine behave like humans, so we can interact in a more natural way.”