Meet Bob, a productivity tool that helps developers scale for enterprise

Bob, an assistant for the age of AI, is meant to be a friendly “buddy” for developers. It uses natural language, so that developers can use it to write or modernize code. Bob doesn’t only speak to humans, but also to agents. Agents converse in natural language and automate tasks across systems without requiring humans to write complex scripts.

“Increasingly, as we go into what I call software 4.0, agents are talking to agents automatically in human language,” Sundaresan said. “So suddenly you’ve got computers talking human languages rather than humans talking computer languages.”

But Bob is more than just a companion. It is enterprise-ready. Bob uses guardrails to help ensure security and compliance, and it supports on-premises and mainframe (IBM Z) environments for regulated industries such as finance and the federal government. And security is critical, because AI introduces new risks like prompt injection, where malicious instructions can slip into natural language commands.

“Think of anything that can go wrong when instructions are in plain English, like exposing sensitive information or triggering harmful actions,” Sundaresan said. “These risks become even greater when agents generate or interpret those instructions, so we need strong guardrails and a framework to catch them.”