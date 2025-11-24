In this episode of the IBM Technology Summit, Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President of IBM Software, joins Neel Sundaresan, General Manager, Automation and AI, for a look at how AI is about to reshape developer productivity and enterprise modernization.

Dinesh shares how IBM’s open, hybrid cloud software stack is poised to simplify complexity, accelerate modernization, and unlock real business outcomes. Neel will then give a live demo of IBM Bob—IBM’s new agentic IDE designed to help developers modernize faster, automate more securely and innovate continuously.

You’ll get an exclusive preview at how Bob brings together hybrid AI, agentic intelligence and built-in security, to transform the way teams build and evolve software.

If you’re curious about the next era of intelligent software delivery—and how AI could redefine your development workflow—this is a session you won’t want to miss.