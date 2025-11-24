Inside IBM Bob: The future of developer productivity

Turn days of coding into minutes—with secure, literate AI development

In this episode of the IBM Technology Summit, Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President of IBM Software, joins Neel Sundaresan, General Manager, Automation and AI, for a look at how AI is about to reshape developer productivity and enterprise modernization. 

Dinesh shares how IBM’s open, hybrid cloud software stack is poised to simplify complexity, accelerate modernization, and unlock real business outcomes. Neel will then give a live demo of IBM Bob—IBM’s new agentic IDE designed to help developers modernize faster, automate more securely and innovate continuously. 

You’ll get an exclusive preview at how Bob brings together hybrid AI, agentic intelligence and built-in security, to transform the way teams build and evolve software. 

If you’re curious about the next era of intelligent software delivery—and how AI could redefine your development workflow—this is a session you won’t want to miss.

Session 02: Sovereign Clouds & AI You Can Trust: IBM's Vision on the Future of Software

Run AI that respects borders—sovereign, compliant, and under your control.

About the series

Introducing IBM Technology Summits

The IBM Technology Summit series brings together customers, partners and experts to explore how innovation across AI, data, automation and security, can transform how businesses operate. Each session focuses on real-world challenges—from modernizing applications and managing data to automating operations and securing hybrid environments. Through demos, discussions and customer stories, the series shows how IBM technologies can help enterprises achieve faster outcomes, reduce complexity and innovate responsibly at scale.

