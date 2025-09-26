HashiCorp’s big bet: Infrastructure for the agentic era

The path to AI adoption in enterprise can look a lot like the path to cloud adoption. “When we saw people go to cloud, at first, they treated it as ‘Hey, it’s just a managed data center,’” Dadgar said. “‘I’m just going to take my same mental model and the way I operate in my data center, and I’m going to move it to cloud.’ What we saw was that if that was your approach to cloud, you didn’t get any benefits.”

HashiCorp identified an opportunity to deliver a unified control plane that extends across the hybrid cloud. And that’s exactly what it aims to solve with Project infragraph, a tool that allows companies to create a real-time infrastructure graph that connects infrastructure, applications, services, ownership and policy—and in the process, helps lay the groundwork for agentic infrastructure.

Dadgar stressed that as enterprises work to operationalize AI and prepare for agentic workflows, the need for efficiency, security and visibility is more pressing than ever—and by providing a unified system of record for infrastructure and security, Project infragraph can help teams to automate, enforce governance and scale AI safely.

“We’re not trying to solve every layer of AI,” said Dadgar. “But for the infrastructure management layer, the question is: how do we pull all of it together and have a single consistent view of everything? Because if you don’t have that, it becomes very difficult to build these kinds of AI-driven workflows.”

To that end, HaschiCorp also announced lifecycle management updates and lifecycle security enhancements.