Beyond big models: Why AI needs more than just scale to reach AGI

The idea of artificial general intelligence—machines that can think, learn and reason as well as humans—has captivated scientists, entrepreneurs and science-fiction writers alike. Industry leaders like OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Google DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis suggest that AGI could be within reach, powered by the relentless scaling of neural networks. The thinking goes: the bigger the model, the smarter the AI.

But a new survey of AI experts reveals a growing skepticism of this idea. While today’s AI models can generate fluent text, recognize images and even perform complex problem-solving tasks, they still fall short of human intelligence in key ways. Most surveyed AI researchers believe that deep learning alone isn’t enough to reach AGI. Instead, they argue that AI must integrate structured reasoning and a deeper understanding of cause and effect.

IBM Fellow Francesca Rossi, past president of the Association of the Advancement for Artificial Intelligence, which published the survey, is among the experts who question whether bigger models will ever be enough. “We’ve made huge advances, but AI still struggles with fundamental reasoning tasks,” Rossi tells IBM Think. “To get anywhere near AGI, models need to truly understand, not just predict.”