Technologists are understandably suffering from category fatigue. This fatigue can be more pronounced within security than in any other sub-sector of IT. Do the use cases and risks of today warrant identity threat detection and response (ITDR)?

To address this question, we work backwards from the vulnerabilities, threats, misconfigurations and attacks that IDTR specializes in providing visibility into.

As identity threat detection and response (ITDR) technology evolves, one of the most common queries we get is: “Why do we need ITDR if we leverage user behavior analytics (UBA) within our security operations (SecOps)?”

To answer this question, we will take a look at the latest research. Then, we’ll break down the vulnerabilities, threats, attacks and misconfigurations that SecOps generally, and UBA in particular, isn’t well-equipped to detect.