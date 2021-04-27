What to consider when evaluating order management software

JOANN Stores quickly pivots its supply chain to handle online orders

When hair salons closed in March as non-essential businesses, demand for DIY hair color and cuts grew exponentially, creating a challenge for Sally Beauty.

Because Sally Beauty had IBM Sterling Order Management in place, they were able to easily and quickly scale and meet demand with real-time inventory visibility that ensured that every customer who clicked “add to cart” saw inventory that was truly available to them with visibility down to the millisecond. They could meet demand and keep customers happy, even with unparalleled order volume.

The scalability of Hudson’s Bay Company’s order management has helped to further bolster their global reputation for selling quality home, beauty, and fashion goods with unrivaled customer experiences. To react to pandemic demand shifts, they implemented an omnichannel strategy to enable customers to order online, ship to home, or ship to store, while adapting for peaks and scaling when necessary.

Customizable business rules

By selling across a variety of platforms, you can meet your customers where they are and ensure a seamless experience for both your company and your customers. Omnichannel fulfillment optimizes product allocation to ensure you are providing products to your customer in the most efficient way- so they get it as soon as possible, without excess costs to you.

Modern order management systems have helped retailers like Follett Corporation master this optimized allocation with business logic rules for inventory and orders that allow unique pricing and prioritizing by product or unit margin. By being able to establish different fulfillment rules at the item level, they can ensure they are providing the best customer experience with maximum ROI.

Businesses need the right order management systems that can help them look across their global supply chain for inventory to fulfill orders, while presenting a single, seamless experience to customers.

Fossil wanted to create a seamless experience for their customers across digital and physical stores, knowing that convenience and ease make the difference between sales and missed opportunities. They knew that modern customers want to move between channels as they browse, buy, return, or exchange items, and they needed help making the process convenient. They struggled to manage demand across all of their touchpoints. Fossil wanted to more effectively use inventory from one channel to fulfill orders on another where stock was low. They needed a way to achieve omnichannel fulfillment, and sought out an order management system.

Fossil used a centralized, omnichannel inventory management and order fulfillment hub to make better decisions and connect their customers with the products they need. With more efficient use of inventory, they can now delight their customers with flawless experiences across their channels and foster stronger customer loyalty long-term.

Even manufacturing organizations with higher complexity are able to reap significant benefits from an omnichannel strategy. B2B customers’ demands are converging with those of B2C, meaning that the frictionless purchasing and order fulfillment experience is still crucial. Parker Hannifin manufactures hundreds of thousands of industrial products across dozens of divisions spanning motion, control and hydraulic sectors – creating a challenge in delivering a unified experience for their customer.

Parker Hannifin was able to unify order management and fulfillment across their channels, products and sub-brands, and business units to create a consolidated view of products in a digital platform that made it easy for the customer to find exactly what they need.

Adapting for BOPIS and curbside pickup

As we’ve seen with the pandemic, retailers quickly pivoted to alternative omnichannel fulfillment options as customers either avoided going into stores for safety purposes, or because in-store options were closed. In early 2020, the only organizations thinking about curbside pickup were grocery stores or large retailers. But by April, curbside pickup was far more valuable to customers (and to retailers), surging by 208% between April 1-April 20 compared to a year ago.

Organizations need an order management system that can manage new omnichannel fulfillment options like buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS) or curbside pickup well. It can be complex to start managing these new services. And, if not done right, can lead to overpromising, unhappy customers, and lost sales.

Managing these new tactics is critical for organizations to stay competitive. It begins with a real-time view of your inventory. You need to be able to see across your entire organization to know what you can promise – including what is in-transit to the stores or what has been sitting on the shelves for weeks.

Jewelry retailer Pandora used order management software to manage the expansion of their services offered to customers for omnichannel fulfillment. According to Line Hildebrandt Smith, Pandora’s Vice President of EMEA Operations, they instituted click and collect, in-store returns, and curbside pickup to “meet the evolving consumer behaviors and make sure that we are where the customer wants us to be.”

With the right order management software, organizations have incorporated BOPIS and curbside options with remarkable success, further reflecting the importance of an order management system that can manage your inventory and confidently deliver to customers. UK Retailer John Lewis saw that click and collect sales (often referred to as curbside delivery) became their fastest growing delivery channel, representing over 40% of online delivery activity. Home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc. saw remarkable growth upon offering their alternative fulfillment methods like buy online, ship from store (BOSIS) and in-store pickup with lockers.

SaaS enables flexibility

IBM Sterling OMS SaaS can set your organization apart by avoiding high infrastructure expenses and providing a more flexible option that can rapidly tailor to the needs of your unique business. A SaaS deployment helps you achieve faster time-to-value by eliminating configuration and installation time so you can dive right into solving your inventory and order management challenges. SaaS offers a modern architecture that can scale to meet your highest customer demands with full customization, the highest performance, and best-in-class security.

Sustainable clothing retailer Eileen Fisher uses a SaaS delivery model for their order management in order to transition from disparate, siloed systems between 50 retail locations and an e-commerce site, to a single, central order management hub.

With Sterling Order Management’s flexible deployment options, Eileen Fisher found the best solution for their business needs, enabling management of their inventory in a single platform, reducing manual processes and enabling higher quality customer services.

Party City used SaaS deployment for Sterling Order Management to achieve fast time-to-value in the pandemic, enabling the scale needed to successfully navigate high customer demands during their first online Halloween sale.

IBM Sterling Order Management helps organizations deliver the perfect order with a complete omnichannel order fulfillment platform.