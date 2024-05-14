Parker Hannifin Corporation

Parker embarked on a wide-ranging effort to unify order management and fulfillment across multiple channels, products and sub-brands, and business units. A new e-commerce platform will offer customers a single view of products from all of Parker’s manufacturing divisions, and will allow them to place one consolidated order and receive a single invoice.

Bob McAdoo gives an example: “Previously, if a customer was looking to buy valves, for instance, they might have had to interact with four separate divisions. Today, we can present that same customer with a single view of all the valving solutions that we offer, so they can quickly find the products that are most relevant to their needs, all in one place.”

To complement its new e-commerce capabilities, Parker is rolling out a global order orchestration framework, enabling it to receive, ship and accept returned orders from anywhere. Tight integration with the company’s warehouse management environment will help ensure a seamless, end-to-end ordering process—from purchase to picking and fulfillment.

Bob McAdoo explains how the new approach works: “Once a customer has placed an order, it is passed on to our order orchestration system, where it is broken down into its constituent SKUs [stock-keeping units]. The individual order components flow through to the back-end systems of our relevant business units, who then pass the orders on to the appropriate third-party distributors for fulfillment. The result is that our customers get the experience of interacting with ‘One Parker’, while, behind the scenes, each of our business entities can maintain its unique processes and ways of working.”

The integrated approach to order orchestration is designed to support a smooth and satisfying experience for Parker’s customers.

Bob McAdoo notes: “In the past, if a customer ordered components from different divisions, they would receive a unique supplier number for each of those divisions. With the new approach, we can provide customers with a single supplier number, which removes a great deal of complexity and allows them to enjoy a much more straightforward ordering process.”

