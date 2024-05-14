Imagine you’re about to head to a birthday party, and you suddenly realize you forgot to buy a gift. When time is of the essence, the ability to find the perfect item on your smartphone and collect it from a physical store en route could save the day.

For retailers like Fossil, giving customers this kind of seamless experience can make the difference between significant sales and missed opportunities. However, to make it work in practice, the company must have complete control over complex inventory management processes behind the scenes.

Kim Glasscock, IT Solution Manager – Retail at Fossil Group, Inc., explains: “Retail is going through major changes, and much of that change is the result of rising consumer expectations. Increasingly, our customers want to move between channels as they browse, buy, return and exchange items. They also expect to receive their orders in a way that’s convenient for them: whether via a home delivery or a collection from their local store.”

Kent Heimes, Retail Solution Architect at Fossil Group, Inc., continues: “Our customers might not see a difference between buying a product from our e-commerce site and buying that same product from one of our stores, but in the past we used separate systems to manage those processes.”

Although Fossil assigned its stock-keeping units [SKUs] to multiple channels, it lacked omni-channel insights. As a result, the company was unable to identify overall product demand across all its touchpoints, or to use available inventory from one channel to fulfill orders on another where stock was running low. As a result, the company knew that in some cases its customers were unable the buy the products they wanted. To capture incremental sales and nurture the loyalty of its customers, Fossil targeted a unified approach to order management and fulfillment across its global business.

“We launched a new digital strategy, and enhancing the customer experience is one of our key objectives,” says Glasscock. “The easier we can make it for customers to engage with us, the more likely we are to nurture their loyalty and attract incremental sales. To achieve our goals, we knew we needed to break down the walls between our channels and move toward shared pools of inventory.”