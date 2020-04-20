Without real-time views into inventory, you risk losing customers who want to buy from a retailer who can check stock across multiple locations and provide up-to-the-minute views on what's available near by.

Retailers of all sizes need to quickly adapt and position themselves for success in an increasingly online and contactless purchasing environment. What does that look like and mean for your business? Each interaction has to live up to the ever-evolving customer expectations and inventory visibility is essential for that – starting at the initial entry point of any digital experience. Without real-time views into inventory, you risk losing customers who will find an alternative retailer where they know they can purchase from how and when they prefer.

The challenges that supply chain and fulfillment leaders are currently facing and working around every day are now amplified. For example: