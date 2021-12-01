The internet’s next step: The era of digital credentials



Imagine being able to rid your wallet of a driver’s license, an insurance card, a student or employee ID and more. Imagine not having to worry about losing your passport and vaccination records on a trip abroad, or about the authenticity of the designer shoes you just purchased. This and much more is possible with the introduction of verifiable digital credentials. Credentials have been around for decades, if not centuries. The idea of obtaining documentation that proves a qualification, competence or authority is not, by itself, a novel idea. In fact, it is these long established, deeply seeded practices we often think may not be transformed by the shifts in technology. Yet it is precisely those daily activities that we habitually continue doing without much thought that can be, and in many instances already are, profoundly impacted by digitizing credentials. In short, the era of digital credentials is here.

The internet has been around for decades, and I’ve been using a smart phone for years. Why is this the first I’m hearing of digital credentials? These are likely some of the questions that come to mind when initially hearing about digital credentials. The truth is, while the internet and smart phones have made significant progress over the last two decades, the blockchain technology enabling verifiable digital credentials has only recently matured to meet the required standards for broadscale application and adoption.

Using blockchain technology, IBM Digital Credentials gain permissionability, immutability, and verifiability. Digital credentials, or even just attributes of a credential, can be shared using QR codes or private and public keys. In most credentialing use cases, there will be three participants — the issuer, the holder, and the verifier. The issuer will instate the credential to the blockchain, thereby certifying the qualification or the validity of an assertion. The holder can then store that credential in their digital wallet.

When need be, the holder can physically or digitally present credentialed information to a verifier who needs to validate that the holder’s credential is trustworthy. Digital credentials eliminate the hassle of managing multiple physical documents, mitigates fraud risk, and allows holders to selectively share only necessary data with the requesting verifier. The applications of a secure and trusted issuer-holder-verifier transaction pattern are boundless and will positively impact every industry.