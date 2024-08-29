1. Define monitoring KPIs

A comprehensive container monitoring strategy requires setting KPIs at the onset to ensure they align with business goals. Organizations might have different needs and different goals regarding their container strategy and must align what they measure with those goals.

There are three key areas to focus on for individual KPIs:

Performance monitoring: Tracking container performance is important, both at the cluster level and within the container runtime. Organizations should focus on KPIs such as response times and network latency to ensure end users have positive experiences with an organization’s applications and web services.

: Containers can require significant resources, so it's important to monitor how much computing resources each container utilizes by tracking KPIs such as CPU usage, disk space usage and memory utilization. Doing so enables organizations to address potential incidents before they become larger problems, such as adding additional nodes before a container exhausts CPU or memory capacity.

: Containers can require significant resources, so it’s important to monitor how much computing resources each container utilizes by tracking KPIs such as CPU usage, disk space usage and memory utilization. Doing so enables organizations to address potential incidents before they become larger problems, such as adding additional nodes before a container exhausts CPU or memory capacity. Security and compliance monitoring: Organizations should prioritize security monitoring in their container environment, with a focus on attempted attacks against areas like container images and authentications. Container monitoring can provide vulnerability scans of container images and runtime environments, user MFA percentages, attempted firewall violations and runtime anomalies, which contribute to KPIs like vulnerability assessment scores, incident response time and compliance status.

2. Identify necessary dependencies and integrations

Container monitoring tools should integrate with open-source containerization tools such as Prometheus, JMX and statsD, so organizations can garner insights into their environments. In addition, container monitoring tools should provide visibility into dependencies like host, OS, Java Virtual Machine (JVM), Cassandra nodes and MySQL. The IBM® Instana® Observability platform uses a dynamic graph to model an organization’s applications to create an understanding of all the physical and logical dependencies of components.

3. Create and customize dashboards

Dashboards are a critical component of infrastructure monitoring and assessing the health of containers; employees need to see what’s happening in their container environment so they can intervene if an issue has occurred.

Modern container monitoring tools create dashboards where DevOps teams can view container data in the aggregate and in individual visualizations that display specific data. Instana provides visibility with context through the dynamic graph and context guide. These features help users view the relationships between applications, diagnose issues and determine their impact.

4. Integrate with container orchestration:

Many organizations use container orchestration, which automates the provisioning, deployment and management of containerized applications, through open-source tools like Kubernetes. Kubernetes containerized environments use automation to perform tasks like deployment, load balancing and scaling without the need for human intervention. However, monitoring remains critical, so that organizations have a view into each Kubernetes cluster. Containers produce significant amounts of performance data that can help improve the orchestration process, and monitoring helps ensure orchestration works as it should.

5. Automate workflows:

Automation is an important component of container monitoring. Setting up specific automated workflows minimizes strain on DevOps teams, helps promote container health and efficiency by minimizing human error and allows the system to intervene quicker than a human could.

6. Produce performance incident notifications:

Anomaly detection capabilities are needed to enable quick diagnosis and resolution of performance incidents within containers. A container monitoring solution must log incidents as they occur, which DevOps teams and site reliability engineers can address individually and engage in troubleshooting or determine if they are part of a problem that requires root cause analysis and a more comprehensive response.