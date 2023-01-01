Containers are based on open source technology and provide unmatched development speed that enables businesses to build, deploy and scale new business services quickly, on-premises or on cloud. However, with this speed comes visibility challenges that legacy monitoring solutions tools can’t keep up with. In containerized environments, such as Linux and Docker containers, visibility and monitoring systems are crucial not only for maintaining application health, but also for maximizing agility and efficiency—and thereby obtaining full return on your investment in containerized applications.

Container monitoring with IBM® Instana® Observability offers a container monitoring solution that addresses these challenges and provides continuous automatic visibility with full context into all technical layers—the hosts, the containers, the middleware and running microservices. Container Monitoring tools and dashboards provide automatic observability into every container, the full technology stack running inside it and the apps running on top of it.