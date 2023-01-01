Containers are based on open source technology and provide unmatched development speed that enables businesses to build, deploy and scale new business services quickly, on-premises or on cloud. However, with this speed comes visibility challenges that legacy monitoring solutions tools can’t keep up with. In containerized environments, such as Linux and Docker containers, visibility and monitoring systems are crucial not only for maintaining application health, but also for maximizing agility and efficiency—and thereby obtaining full return on your investment in containerized applications.
Container monitoring with IBM® Instana® Observability offers a container monitoring solution that addresses these challenges and provides continuous automatic visibility with full context into all technical layers—the hosts, the containers, the middleware and running microservices. Container Monitoring tools and dashboards provide automatic observability into every container, the full technology stack running inside it and the apps running on top of it.
Reduce MTTR with automatic discovery, enhancing user experience. Instana continuously discovers and maps all containers and the technologies within them, ingests observability metrics like CPU usage, traces each request, profiles every process and maps all application dependencies.
Optimize performance proactively with contextual insights from dynamic graph, which records and models relationships between all application components in real time. Context guide allows any user to diagnose issues and determine impact.
Prevent issues with alerts powered by AI and machine learning. Instana provides an in-depth incident report that correlates all corresponding events using the dynamic graph. The resulting single alert contains an effect report with details, providing you with a shortcut to rapid troubleshooting, root cause analysis and incident resolution.
By using Instana to automate observability for containerized CI/CD
workflows, Leaf Group reduced its monitoring cost by 66% while decreasing latency, error rates and response times.
Since Dealerware started using Instana to monitor containerized environments, its DevOps team reduced delivery latency from 10 minutes to nearly 12
seconds.
Instana integrates with other monitoring tools, such as log management and network monitoring tools like IBM® Turbonomic®, to provide a comprehensive view of application performance, workloads and resource usage across the entire IT infrastructure with no plug-ins or application restarts.
IBM Instana Observability gives everyone across the enterprise user-friendly access to the data they want with the context they need to deliver rapid issue prevention and remediation.