Automate application monitoring, visibility and performance tuning within container environments
Containers are based on open source technology and provide unmatched development speed that enables businesses to build, deploy and scale new business services quickly, on-premises or on cloud. However, with this speed comes visibility challenges that legacy monitoring solutions tools can’t keep up with. In containerized environments, such as Linux and Docker containers, visibility and monitoring systems are crucial not only for maintaining application health, but also for maximizing agility and efficiency—and thereby obtaining full return on your investment in containerized applications.

Container monitoring with IBM® Instana® Observability offers a container monitoring solution that addresses these challenges and provides continuous automatic visibility with full context into all technical layers—the hosts, the containers, the middleware and running microservices. Container Monitoring tools and dashboards provide automatic observability into every container, the full technology stack running inside it and the apps running on top of it. 
Application performance management in a containerized world
Benefits Reduced downtime

Reduce MTTR with automatic discovery, enhancing user experience. Instana continuously discovers and maps all containers and the technologies within them, ingests observability metrics like CPU usage, traces each request, profiles every process and maps all application dependencies.

 Visibility with context

Optimize performance proactively with contextual insights from dynamic graph, which records and models relationships between all application components in real time. Context guide allows any user to diagnose issues and determine impact.

 No blind spots 

Prevent issues with alerts powered by AI and machine learning. Instana provides an in-depth incident report that correlates all corresponding events using the dynamic graph. The resulting single alert contains an effect report with details, providing you with a shortcut to rapid troubleshooting, root cause analysis and incident resolution.
Features
Automatic container and service discovery Automatically discovers all containers and the technologies running inside them, deploys appropriate monitoring sensors, begins tracing application requests and helps establish container metrics.
Container map visualization Automatically identifies and visualizes relationships and dependencies between all containers, data sources and application components running inside them for complete observability. Infrastructure monitoring platforms allow you to view resource utilization and network usage.
Container performance optimization Safeguard service integrity with precise application performance metrics. Detect real-time changes and incidents, pinpoint anomalies, and swiftly resolve performance issues across the entire stack. Gain insight into container architecture for runtime monitoring, resource automation, and threshold alerts.
Kubernetes container orchestration Helps understand the full impact of Kubernetes container orchestration on the performance and stability of running containers within your microservice architecture and applications. Kubernetes monitoring solutions allow you to focus on the overall performance of Kubernetes clusters without having to focus on individual nodes.
Results 66% Reduction in monitoring costs

By using Instana to automate observability for containerized CI/CD
workflows, Leaf Group reduced its monitoring cost by 66% while decreasing latency, error rates and response times.

 Read the case study 98% Reduction in delivery latency

Since Dealerware started using Instana to monitor containerized environments, its DevOps team reduced delivery latency from 10 minutes to nearly 12
seconds.

 Read the case study
We chose Instana for several reasons. It’s intuitive, automatically providing the visibility required for our containerized applications. It’s cost-effective, being one-third of the cost of our previous APM solution. And the support is second to none — the best I’ve ever seen Marcus Sengol Senior Vice President (SVP) of Technical Operations Leaf Group Read the case study
300+ supported technologies

Instana integrates with other monitoring tools, such as log management and network monitoring tools like IBM® Turbonomic®, to provide a comprehensive view of application performance, workloads and resource usage across the entire IT infrastructure with no plug-ins or application restarts.

