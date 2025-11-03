AI tools have rapidly become essential to the productivity of American workers, so much so when their company-provided solutions fail to meet their needs, many employees are turning to unauthorized platforms. This phenomenon, known as “shadow AI,” highlights the shortcomings of certain corporate IT investments. It also introduces significant risks, including data leaks, compliance violations and a loss of control over sensitive business information.

But just how prevalent is shadow AI? A recent IBM-sponsored study reveals that while 80% of American office workers use AI in their roles, only 22% rely exclusively on tools provided by their employers. The issue is pronounced among Gen Z employees surveyed (aged 18–24), with 35% reporting they are likely to use only personal AI applications rather than company-approved ones.

In contrast, only 14% of employees in other age groups said they would do the same. These findings make it clear that many organizations are falling short of fully leveraging their enterprise-grade AI investments, leaving workers to seek alternatives that could compromise data security and efficiency.