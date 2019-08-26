Revolutionizing the waste supply chain: Blockchain for social good

Waste management is in critical shape, especially in the United States, where Americans contribute 728,000 tons of garbage to landfills every day. Prior to 2018, China processed at least half the world’s exports of plastic, paper, and metals, but has recently made their regulations stricter, cutting out 24 categories of solid waste like scrap plastic and mixed paper. The bans include a reduced tolerance for contaminated materials, a strict standard which many Americans are unable to meet. Because of bans, recyclable materials are overwhelming American recycling companies which are being forced to send what they can’t handle, back to landfills.

The frustration over this is leading to what is being called “aspirational recycling” — the diligent sorting of materials for recycling due to the belief they’re being reused, even when they are still ending up in the landfill. You may see this, or experience this yourself as the dutiful office environmentalist recycling your coffee cups, or as a student throwing your pizza boxes in the blue bin at the dorm. The fear that you aren’t making a difference is shared by many others, and a legitimate danger that a growing collective fear could lead the public to stop recycling altogether — meaning it would be harder to get you and others to start again in the future once problems are resolved.

Blockchain applications could be the fix, connecting recycling companies with other processing alternatives than landfills. When one company has a burden of recyclable materials in stockpile, they could reach out to the blockchain’s network to locate another member who could process the remaining materials rather than diverting to a landfill. By creating a more efficient means of communication, blockchain could connect recycling companies to balance the burden of materials.