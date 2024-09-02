Rethinking Recruitment

ThisWay Global’s partnership with IBM includes the use of IBM watsonx Orchestrate, a digital worker that’s enabling her company to simplify her customers’ hiring process.

Hood likens Orchestrate to a “concierge” and describes using it like this: “You can have all of your job descriptions living inside of Box. And you’re like, ‘Oh, I need to find someone for this job.’ Orchestrate goes into Box, grabs the job description, sends that into ThisWay’s system, and ThisWay automatically surfaces it up to 300 qualified people from diverse organizations. Then Orchestrate automatically sends out communication to the candidates you’re interested in.”

With the help of Orchestrate, recruiters don’t have to spend time figuring out from where to source candidates and how they’re going to reach out to diverse organizations. A process that typically took three weeks has been reduced to roughly three to four minutes, giving recruiters the time to do what they want to do—connect with people.

One of the unexpected benefits of the technology is how it opened communication between hiring managers and recruiters inside the same company, in effect un-siloing the work.

Hood describes the level of innovation in intelligent automation technology as “absolutely incredible,” and encourages companies to try something—be a part of it. “We’re going to see massive innovation over the next 5 to 10 years… and you don’t want to miss that. You don’t want to say, ‘Oh, I sat on the sidelines because I had a bad experience a decade ago.’”

Companies need to find talent. Talent wants to be found. Now the technology is here to help make recruiting more efficient and effective for everyone. “It’s time to delightfully disrupt this space,” says Carpenter.

Listen to Jennifer Carpenter answer the question: “What if you were to design the recruitment process for a new company? What would you automate to help HR find (and get) the best talent, always?”

Listen to the full interview – Combatting Hiring Bias – with Angela Hood, Malcolm Gladwell and Jacob Goldstein