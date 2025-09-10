In the past few years, AI-powered tools have been valuable allies in the application migration and modernization journey—streamlining well-defined, repeatable tasks that previously required significant human effort. From automating code scans and dependency mapping to accelerating test cycles and data migrations, traditional AI has brought speed, accuracy and consistency to numerous activities within the modernization value chain. These tasks include activities such as:

Application discovery and analysis: Application infrastructure discovery, code analysis and complexity assessment, dependency mapping, cloud readiness assessments, technical debt analysis and risk scoring

Migration design: Target technology stack, resource right-sizing and configuration, platform-tool fitment and so on.

Code transformation assistance: Code translation, snippet generation, code conversion (for example, COBOL, .NET, Java™) to modern equivalents, syntax correction and optimization suggestions

Automated testing: Test case generation, regression test automation, defect prediction and other testing capabilities

Security and compliance scanning: Static code analysis for vulnerabilities, compliance mapping and other security-related assessments

Observability and telemetrics: Progress tracking and dashboards, knowledge extraction and related reporting functions

DevSecOps: Pipeline management, security checks, monitoring plus dynamic alerts for addressing failure points and code reviews

SDLC process definition: Marking a transition from human-driven to AI-led SDLC process management

These capabilities have helped organizations compress timelines, reduce human error and achieve predictable outcomes, especially in areas where rules, patterns and objectives are well understood. Yet, while these AI assets excel at “known” problems, the evolving complexities of modern application landscapes demand an approach that is adaptive as well as autonomous, capable of addressing unexpected problems.