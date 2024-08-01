Digitalization has had a profound impact on the manufacturing sector, enabling businesses to optimize processes, improve quality and reduce costs. Industry 4.0—also known as the fourth industrial revolution—is the latest phase of the manufacturing industry’s digital transformation. It integrates advanced technologies—like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing—into an organization’s existing manufacturing processes.

Industry 4.0 enables manufacturers to conduct real-time data collection and analysis for vast amounts of data, providing them valuable insights into their operations.

It also helps organizations more easily manage and maintain equipment, utilizing cloud storage and facilitating communication between enabled equipment to create more flexible, agile manufacturing systems that can adapt quickly to changes in demand.