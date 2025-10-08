The implications for cybersecurity in the quantum computing era are profound. As business leaders, the responsibility to safeguard organizational assets against emerging threats falls on your shoulders. The IBM Institute for Business Value’s latest report, “Secure the post-quantum future,” offers critical insights into the state of quantum-safe readiness and the steps necessary to protect your organization.



Quantum computing promises to revolutionize industries, but it also poses significant risks to current encryption methods. Threat actors are already employing “harvest now, decrypt later” tactics, stealing encrypted data today with the intention of decrypting it once quantum capabilities mature. This situation underscores the urgency for organizations to transition to quantum-safe cryptographic protocols.

