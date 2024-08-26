In 2023, organizations have faced an unprecedented level of pressure to digitally transform with the rise of generative AI as well as imperatives such as sustainability, labor productivity and security. The “Cloud Transformation Report,” a new global survey from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), found that many leading enterprises share a common foundation to digital transformation—a clear hybrid cloud strategy.¹ These businesses cite several key benefits to using a hybrid cloud approach to fuel business transformation, including modernization, agility, security, sustainability and the ability unlock the power of generative AI.

Here’s a look at the key drivers that impacted cloud transformation over the past year and what they mean for companies on their cloud modernization journey: