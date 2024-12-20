How to craft a comprehensive data cleanliness policy

Practicing good data hygiene is critical for today’s businesses. With everything from operational efficiency to cybersecurity readiness relying on the integrity of stored data, having confidence in your organization’s data cleanliness policy is essential.

But what does this involve, and how can you ensure your data cleanliness policy checks the right boxes? Luckily, there are practical steps you can follow to ensure data accuracy while mitigating the security and compliance risks that come with poor data hygiene.