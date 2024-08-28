How deep industry expertise enables breakthrough technology for today’s complex business needs

The last decade has seen an unparalleled level of digital transformation, which soared to even greater heights during the last three years. Across industries, the exponential growth of technologies such as hybrid cloud, data and analytics, AI and IoT have reshaped the way businesses operate and heightened customer expectations.

Businesses are now entering an even greater digital era marked by broader applications of AI, including generative AI models. Combined with ongoing supply chain issues, sustainability mandates, evolving regulations, cybersecurity threats and other complexities, industries and enterprises around the world are facing a staggering number of challenges. With such overwhelming change occurring, companies need to go even further with their business and technology transformation journeys to meet customers’ needs and create further value.

Major industries, such as financial services, healthcare, retail and telecom and media, made their initial leap to cloud over a decade ago. Now we are at a moment in history where advanced technology is propelling a new round of hybrid cloud and AI-driven transformation.