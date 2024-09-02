Drive Digital Disruption with Middle- and Back-Office Workloads

Digital transformation has been a decade-long pursuit by organizations, accelerated by the pandemic, demands of digitally native consumers and the need to maximize existing investments. We see organizations drive stronger innovations by unlocking the enterprise core and realizing tangible benefits.
Modern technology is key to digital transformation, but as of 2022, just 7% of core banking workloads globally have shifted to the cloud (link resides outside of ibm.com). It has been observed that the emphasis so far has been on the front-office applications (or digital front ends), but middle- and back-office systems also need modernizing.
We believe the real value of digital transformation lies in modernizing these middle- and back-office systems. These systems are often the backbone of a financial organization’s operations, and modernizing them can help improve long-term competitiveness, cost-efficiency, resilience, security and compliance protocols in a constantly changing regulatory landscape.
For example, one of the leading financial trading organizations boosted performance by up to 3x by moving their trading platform to the cloud, helping clients seize fleeting opportunities for profit in a security-rich cloud platform and protecting client investments.
Modernizing middle- and back-office workloads can be a complex process, especially for established organizations and those in regulated industries. It requires a deep understanding of the existing operations and where the business wants to go, in addition to the regulatory and security issues inherent to these types of industries and the complexity of moving to the cloud. We believe the benefits of modernizing middle- and back-office system outweigh the risks.
Enterprises usually encounter challenges in four key areas:
So, what techniques can be applied to help overcome these challenges and fully realize the benefits of digital transformation?
A strategy and vision that encompasses optimal workload placement, a business process-centric approach to modernization, security and compliance considerations, and a 360-degree operating model are crucial to a successful digital transformation journey across the front, middle and back office.
It is crucial to prioritize digital transformation initiatives based on business value and total cost of ownership in the current economic climate, where budget, talent and time can be limited.
Drive discrete projects with a focus on cost efficiency. Organizations can start by modernizing either the front or back/middle office and connect their way up or down, respectively. Several clients have successfully executed such a strategy:
For regulated industries, it is essential to have a partner who can provide a cloud platform that is secured and adaptable to changing needs and supporting compliance requirements, regardless of where the cloud journey starts.
IBM has been dedicated to delivering on top parameters—resiliency, performance, security, compliance protocols and total cost of ownership—with IBM Cloud, particularly for clients in highly regulated industries, so they can make decisions on their critical workloads in the middle and back office with confidence.
IBM has expertise in designing mission-critical and resilient systems for regulated industries and enterprise clients. We offer tailored solutions to meet your needs, leveraging deep industry expertise. We offer x86, Power and zSystems for running high-performance, mission-critical workloads in our cloud and on-premises. Our team has the expertise to deliver new solutions or improve existing ones.
