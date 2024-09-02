Drive Digital Disruption with Middle- and Back-Office Workloads

Modern technology is key to digital transformation, but as of 2022, just 7% of core banking workloads globally have shifted to the cloud (link resides outside of ibm.com). It has been observed that the emphasis so far has been on the front-office applications (or digital front ends), but middle- and back-office systems also need modernizing.

We believe the real value of digital transformation lies in modernizing these middle- and back-office systems. These systems are often the backbone of a financial organization’s operations, and modernizing them can help improve long-term competitiveness, cost-efficiency, resilience, security and compliance protocols in a constantly changing regulatory landscape.

For example, one of the leading financial trading organizations boosted performance by up to 3x by moving their trading platform to the cloud, helping clients seize fleeting opportunities for profit in a security-rich cloud platform and protecting client investments.

Modernizing middle- and back-office workloads can be a complex process, especially for established organizations and those in regulated industries. It requires a deep understanding of the existing operations and where the business wants to go, in addition to the regulatory and security issues inherent to these types of industries and the complexity of moving to the cloud. We believe the benefits of modernizing middle- and back-office system outweigh the risks.