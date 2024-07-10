How DNS traffic steering extends the business value of hybrid and multicloud networking

Most applications, services and content streams are already delivered from multiple clouds and hybrid environments. We know this because IBM® NS1® is the authoritative DNS provider for many of those assets. Our internal datasets show that 80% of our customers house workloads in more than one cloud provider.

Nevertheless, having multiple clouds available is not the same as spreading delivery of applications, services and content across multiple clouds.

The application traffic flowing through IBM NS1 Connect’s infrastructure shows that clouds are almost always used in a siloed way. Multiple clouds often deliver single-use applications in parallel, but the use case of synchronized application delivery from multiple clouds at the same time is rare.

As an example, we found one large enterprise customer that uses nine separate public clouds—from the “big three” of AWS, Azure and GCP all the way down to smaller providers like Tencent and DigitalOcean. We found zero overlap between cloud providers in the DNS records associated with those clouds. Every record was pointed at a single cloud only.