Applications, the lifeblood of the modern enterprise, are increasingly being deployed on private and public clouds. Realizing the connectivity across diverse types of clouds involves using complex workflows. Such workflows can take weeks from the connectivity requests by DevOps to the definition, approval and provisioning by CloudOps.

IBM® Hybrid Cloud Mesh delivers on-demand application-centric connectivity by inferring network requirements from business intent. The resulting network abstraction facilitates instant connectivity across clouds, enabling DevOps teams to deploy applications with high velocity and CloudOps to automate connectivity in an application-aware manner with: