Applications, the lifeblood of the modern enterprise, are increasingly being deployed on private and public clouds. Realizing the connectivity across diverse types of clouds involves using complex workflows. Such workflows can take weeks from the connectivity requests by DevOps to the definition, approval and provisioning by CloudOps.
IBM® Hybrid Cloud Mesh delivers on-demand application-centric connectivity by inferring network requirements from business intent. The resulting network abstraction facilitates instant connectivity across clouds, enabling DevOps teams to deploy applications with high velocity and CloudOps to automate connectivity in an application-aware manner with:
Simple, secured and predictable application-centric connectivity
How to build application-aligned mutlicloud networks
Deploy connectivity in minutes, not days, allowing teams to better meet their business agility needs.
Reduce the hours and days of delays caused by teams using different tools and processes.
Time-consuming workflows across teams with automated actions creating hybrid cloud connectivity.
Create a secured overlay in a simple and automated fashion using a single portal. Connect critical business applications over a secure overlay across hybrid clouds and on-premises, while satisfying business intent and bridging the silos between DevOps and CloudOps teams.