Home Network Hybrid Cloud Mesh
Application resilience with Hybrid Cloud Mesh

Improve app performance and availability with automatic re-route of application connectivity around underlying network outages

Request Sandbox trial Book a live demo
Address your application resilience challenges with Hybrid Cloud Mesh

In their app modernization efforts, Application and the App Infrastructure teams are facing increasing challenges in maintaining business continuity, app performance, availability and ultimately user experience due to:

  • Infrastructure complexity, networking level dependencies, lack of automation
  • Scalability and performance - designing infrastructure that scales effectively with growth and handles performance demands
  • Limited application resilience - lack of support for resilient app connectivity, rely on underlying network resiliency constructs.
  • Tools and processes for collaboration between development and operations teams.

To address the above issues, Application and the App Infrastructure teams need the empowerment to:

  • Streamline app resiliency, backup and disaster recovery
  • For high availability, instantiate and connect multiple apps and services instances with load balancing and lowest latency  
  • Dynamic re-routes of app and services connectivity in case of underlying infrastructure failures
  • Collaborate with infrastructure teams over common platform to quickly diagnose and correct app connectivity issues.
  • Tap into Automation/AI capabilities for improved operational efficiency
Solution
Resilient App-first connectivity

IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh addresses those goals with app-first connectivity that assists in application resiliency, backup, and disaster recovery with

  • Policy-driven build once and run anywhere connectivity that delivers load balancing across platforms, clusters and clouds. 
  • Autonomously and dynamically re-route app and services connectivity in case of underlying infrastructure outages.
Take the next step

Ready to expedite and streamline application connectivity across hybrid environments?

 Book a live demo Request Sandbox trial