For years, a common practice when setting up network connectivity was to “set and forget.” In the world of hybrid cloud networks and transient applications, “set and forget” means connectivity that will work one day, but not the next. A new paradigm is needed.

IBM® Hybrid Cloud Mesh delivers a new paradigm where the network follows the application, helping enterprises in their cloud journey with simple and automated workflows. Leverage the flexibility and freedom to easily move applications around cloud locations and address the transient nature of resilient applications while: