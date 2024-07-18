10 industries that use distributed computing

Distributed computing is a process that uses numerous computing resources in different operating locations to mimic the processes of a single computer. Distributed computing assembles different computers, servers and computer networks to accomplish computing tasks of widely varying sizes and purposes.
Distributed computing even works in the cloud. And while it’s true that distributed cloud computing and cloud computing are essentially the same in theory, in practice, they differ in their global reach, with distributed cloud computing able to extend cloud computing across different geographies.
In small, distributed computing systems with components near each other, components can be linked through a local area network (LAN). In larger distributed systems whose components are separated by geography, components are connected through wide area networks (WAN). The components in a distributed system share information through an elaborate system of message-passing, over whichever type of network is being used.
Distributed computing often tackles computing’s most intense and complicated computational challenges, which is why this activity typically requires implementing shared memory and multiple components. Further, distributed computing depends upon highly coordinated synchronization and hefty amounts of computing power so that the entire system can effectively process data, engage in file-sharing as needed and work toward a common goal.
The following examples show the many ways that distributed computing is being used across many industries and platforms:
The communications industry routinely makes use of distributed computing. Telecommunication networks are examples of peer-to-peer networks, whether they take the form of telephone networks or cellular networks. Two major communication-based examples of distributed computing have been the internet and e-mail, both of which transformed modern life.
Computing is being dominated by major revolutions in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Both technologies are advancing rapidly, and each makes extensive use of distributed computing. The algorithms that empower AI and ML require large volumes of training data, in addition to strong and steady amounts of processing power. Distributed computing supplies both.
Distributed computing turns complex data management and data storage jobs into subtasks distributed across nodes, which are entities that function as either client or server—identifying needs and issuing requests or working to fulfill those needs. Database management is an area empowered by distributed computing, as are distributed databases, which perform faster by having tasks broken down into smaller actions. Distributed computing even includes the use of data centers as part of a distributed computing chain.
The energy and environmental sectors are both impacted by distributed computing, which is assisting smart-grid technology in regulating the usage and optimization of energy consumption. Smart grids are also used to assemble environmental data from various input devices.
Distributed computing ensures that vast computational loads get shared evenly across multiple systems. In addition, workers in specific financial areas are already using distributed computing for things like risk assessment. Distributed computing helps financial institutions churn huge calculations to better inform decision-making and craft financial strategies.
Distributed computing uses its multiple resources to keep automation running efficiently at large-scale manufacturing facilities, and often serves in a load-balancing capacity. There’s even distributed manufacturing, which uses the distributed cloud model and applies it to the tools of production, which are spread out geographically. Manufacturing also deals with designing and creating Internet of Things (IoT) gadgets and tools that collect and transmit data.
Distributed computing helps enable many of modern medicine’s breakthrough technologies, including robotic surgeries that depend on vast amounts of data. By leveraging its talent for amazingly detailed 3D graphics and video animations, distributed computing can demonstrate patent procedures and pharmaceutical design of planned medications.
Inventory discrepancies can sometimes occur for retailers that operate brick-and-mortar locations in addition to providing online shopping alternatives. Distributed Order Management Systems (DOMS) enabled by distributed computing help keep ecommerce applications running smoothly, so modern retailers can keep pace with changing customer expectations.
Distributed computing is being used in an expanding number of scientific pursuits, like training neural networks. Scientific computing is also using distributed computing’s enormous capability to solve massive scientific calculations, like those governing space flight. Distributed computing video simulations can make scientific projections better understood.
Providers of massively multiplayer online games (MMOGs) make extensive use of distributed computing to craft and run their complicated, real-time game environments. A complex meshing of operating systems, networks and processors makes it possible for thousands of end-user players to share and participate in an enthralling gaming experience.
Although there are no rules set in stone regarding what constitutes a distributed computing system, even the simplest form of distributed computing usually possesses at least three basic components:
Beyond those core components, each distributed computing system can be customized according to an organization’s needs. One of the great advantages of using a distributed computing system is that the system can be expanded by adding more machines, thereby increasing its scalability. The other significant advantage is increased redundancy, so if one machine in the network fails for whatever reason, the work of the system continues despite that point of failure.
The goal of distributed computing systems is to make that distributed computing network function as if it were a single system. This coordination is accomplished through an elaborate system of message-passing between various components.
Communication protocols govern that back-and-forth exchange of messages and create a relationship called “coupling” that exists between these components. This relationship is expressed in one of two forms:
Fault tolerance” is another key concept—a corrective process that allows an OS to respond and correct a failure in software or hardware, while the system continues to operate.
Distributed computing also deals with the positive and negative effects of “concurrency”—the simultaneous execution of multiple operating instruction sequences. Chief among its positive qualities is the fact that concurrency enables shared resources and the parallel computing of multiple process threads. (Although parallel computing should not be confused with parallel processing, which is a process whereby runtime tasks are broken down into multiple smaller tasks.)
The negatives associated with concurrency include increased latency and even traffic bottlenecks, where the amount of data being transferred exceeds the normal recommended bandwidth.
Distributed computing types are typically classified according to the distributed computing architecture each uses:
While these are the main types of distributed computing architecture, there are other distributed computing paradigms that deserve mention:
In our quick tour of distributed computing, we’ve identified what distributed computing is, what goes into making distributed computing systems, and which types of architectures are associated with distributed computing systems. In addition, we’ve learned about 10 industries that are smartly crafting their future now by making special use of distributed computing systems.
