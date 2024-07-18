10 industries that use distributed computing

Although there are no rules set in stone regarding what constitutes a distributed computing system, even the simplest form of distributed computing usually possesses at least three basic components:

Primary system controller: The primary system controller controls everything within a distributed system and monitors and tracks everything that transpires within that system. It’s biggest job is managing and administering every server request that enters the system.

The system datastore, usually located on the disk vault, is the system’s repository for all shared data. In “non-cluttered” systems, the shared data might live on one machine or many, but all computers being used in the system need access to the datastore. Database: Distributed computing systems warehouse all their data in relational databases. Once this is accomplished, the data is shared by groups of users. Relational databases put all workers on the same page instantly.

Beyond those core components, each distributed computing system can be customized according to an organization’s needs. One of the great advantages of using a distributed computing system is that the system can be expanded by adding more machines, thereby increasing its scalability. The other significant advantage is increased redundancy, so if one machine in the network fails for whatever reason, the work of the system continues despite that point of failure.

The goal of distributed computing systems is to make that distributed computing network function as if it were a single system. This coordination is accomplished through an elaborate system of message-passing between various components.

Communication protocols govern that back-and-forth exchange of messages and create a relationship called “coupling” that exists between these components. This relationship is expressed in one of two forms:

Loose coupling: The connection between two loosely coupled components is weak enough so that alterations to one component will not impact the other component.

Fault tolerance” is another key concept—a corrective process that allows an OS to respond and correct a failure in software or hardware, while the system continues to operate.

Distributed computing also deals with the positive and negative effects of “concurrency”—the simultaneous execution of multiple operating instruction sequences. Chief among its positive qualities is the fact that concurrency enables shared resources and the parallel computing of multiple process threads. (Although parallel computing should not be confused with parallel processing, which is a process whereby runtime tasks are broken down into multiple smaller tasks.)

The negatives associated with concurrency include increased latency and even traffic bottlenecks, where the amount of data being transferred exceeds the normal recommended bandwidth.