The compelling need for cloud-native data protection

Cloud environments were frequent targets for cyber attackers in 2023. Eighty-two percent of breaches that involved data stored in the cloud were in public, private or multi-cloud environments. Attackers gained the most access to multi-cloud environments, with 39% of breaches spanning multi-cloud environments because of the more complicated security issues. The cost of these cloud breaches totaled USD 4.75 million, higher than the average cost of USD 4.45 million for all data breaches.

The reason for this high cost is not only the penalties paid for the data breaches but also the amount of time (mean time to identify, or MTTI) it takes to discover and remediate the breach. The typical time in days that it takes to identify a breach is significant across all configurations, with the worst being multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments.