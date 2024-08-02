6 climate change adaptation strategies every organization needs today

There’s a lot of talk about how organizations can and should reduce their negative impact on the environment. While staying focused on mitigating our current and future contributions to climate change is crucial, we cannot ignore the dire impacts of existing climate hazards. Risks from wildfires, floods, heat, drought and wind have always been a concern, but climate change has intensified these risks, making them more frequent and unpredictable for organizations. This situation increases the need for businesses to adapt their sustainability strategies to address climate change issues.

As we saw in New York in September 2023, extreme precipitation can quickly stymie the ability to conduct “business as usual” and create a ripple effect of ramifications. When Brooklyn received a month’s worth of rain in just three hours, it disrupted the functionality of roads, bridges, tunnels, railways, ports and airports.

Extreme weather events not only threaten infrastructure but also obstruct routes, hindering goods transportation and disrupting supply chains even in regions far from the affected area. When lumbermills were shuttered during the 2023 Canadian wildfires, the limited availability and higher price of lumber was particularly hard on the housing industry across North America.

In Florida and California, where hurricanes and wildfires respectively have become more rampant, some insurance providers are choosing to stop servicing these regions entirely.