The evolution of a CISO: How the role has changed

In recent years, the CISO role has taken another significant shift in the face of increasing cyberattacks and the growing risks of business disruption, fines and reputational damage. According to Splunk’s CISO Report, 86% of those surveyed say that the role has changed so much since they became a CISO that it’s almost a different job. The role has moved from primarily being a technical role to more of a business leader.

Instead of implementing cybersecurity, CISOs now focus on helping the organization’s leaders understand the importance of cybersecurity and lead the strategic thought for the organization’s cyber strategy. CISOs bridge the gap between the technical language that comes easily to the IT department and the business language of senior leadership.

This shift also caused a reshaping of the organizational structure, with 47% of CISOs now reporting directly to their CEO, according to the Splunk report. By having the CISO answer to the CEO instead of the CIO, the organization illustrates the importance of cybersecurity as a key priority. Additionally, CISOs now have a bigger influence with a seat at the executive table and, often, even on the board of directors.