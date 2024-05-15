New cybersecurity sheets from CISA and NSA: An overview

The “Use Secure Cloud Identity and Access Management Practices” CSI sheet was created to help identify and address the unique security challenges presented in cloud environments. With most modern businesses quickly adopting more cloud-based solutions to help them scale, the virtual attack surface they create needs adequate protection.

The document goes on to explain that one of the major risks associated with expanding into the cloud comes from malicious cyber actors who actively exploit undiscovered vulnerabilities in third-party platform access protocols. This is primarily due to misconfigurations in user access restrictions or role definitions, as well as the strategic execution of social engineering campaigns.

Many of the risks identified can be successfully mitigated through the use of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions designed to monitor and control cloud access more strictly. In addition, the CISA and NSA recommend proper implementation of multifactor authentication protocols, which are particularly effective when improving phishing resistance, as well as the careful management of public key infrastructure certificates.

Another important point mentioned is the use of encrypted channels for users when accessing cloud resources. It’s suggested that organizations mandate the use of Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.2 or higher as well as relying on the Commercial National Security Algorithm (CNSA) Suite 2.0 whenever possible when configuring all software and firmware.