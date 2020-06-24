Choosing the Right Databases for Microservices

If your application is like most of the applications that we see that are starting down the road to be refactored into microservices, we can probably safely assume that it’s working with a single, large relational database. What’s more, there’s a nearly even chance that this database is an Oracle database—all the rest of the relational databases (DB2, SQL Server, Informix, or even an open source database like MySQL or Postgres) split the remainder of the share. In fact, moving off of the (usually costly) enterprise relational database is one of the benefits often promoted for refactoring to microservices.

Now, there are very good reasons to pick other types of databases—either NewSQL or NoSQL for many microservices. However, abandoning your current relational database all at once is often a foolhardy decision. Instead, you may want to look at a more incremental approach to changing your database, just like we advocate an incremental approach to refactoring your existing Java code.

Just like the incremental approach for coding that we have advocated, however, the biggest problem in following an incremental approach for database refactoring is deciding where to start. The first decision you have to make once you decide upon an incremental approach is whether you should go with one big database or many little databases. Now, at first, this sounds like nonsense—of course, you don’t want one big database, that’s what you have in your monolith! But let’s explain what we mean first.

Essentially, the place to begin is making a distinction between a database server and a database schema. For those of you who are familiar with enterprise-scale databases like Oracle or Db2, this is second nature because enterprises will generally have one big Oracle server (or a RAC, which is a big server made up many smaller servers) on which multiple teams will host their own separate databases (each represented by a separate schema). The reason this is done is that licensing is often by CPU, and the company wants to maximize the amount of use they can get for their money. Putting multiple teams together in one big server is a way to do this. For those of you who are more familiar with open source databases like MySQL or PostgreSQL, this is a little less common because the distinction is less often needed.

This matters because when we’re talking about building databases for microservices, it’s important that we reduce or eliminate coupling at the database—but that really means coupling at the database schema level. Problems arise when you have two different microservices that use the same information—the same tables within the same schema. You see what we mean when you look at Figure 1.