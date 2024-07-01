During the study, the team used 15 one-day vulnerabilities that occurred in real life. One-day vulnerabilities refer to the time between when an issue is discovered and the patch is created, meaning it’s a known vulnerability. Cases included websites with vulnerabilities, container management software and Python packages. Because all the vulnerabilities came from the CVE database, they included the CVE description.

The LLM agents also had web browsing elements, a terminal, search results, file creation and a code interpreter. Additionally, the researchers used a very detailed prompt with a total of 1,056 tokens and 91 lines of code. The prompt also included debugging and logging statements. The prompts did not, however, include sub-agents or a separate planning module.

The team quickly learned that ChatGPT was able to correctly exploit one-day vulnerabilities 87% of the time. All the other methods tested, which included LLMs and open-source vulnerability scanners, were unable to exploit any vulnerabilities. GPT-3.5 was also unsuccessful in detecting vulnerabilities. According to the report, GPT-4 only failed on two vulnerabilities, both of which are very challenging to detect.

“The Iris web app is extremely difficult for an LLM agent to navigate, as the navigation is done through JavaScript. As a result, the agent tries to access forms/buttons without interacting with the necessary elements to make it available, which stops it from doing so. The detailed description for HertzBeat is in Chinese, which may confuse the GPT-4 agent we deploy as we use English for the prompt,” explained the report authors.