The dangers of anthropomorphizing AI: An infosec perspective

The generative AI revolution is showing no signs of slowing down. Chatbots and AI assistants have become an integral part of the business world, whether for training employees, answering customer queries or something else entirely. We’ve even given them names and genders and, in some cases, distinctive personalities.

There are two very significant trends happening in the world of generative AI. On the one hand, the desperate drive to humanize them continues, sometimes recklessly and with little regard for the consequences. At the same time, according to Deloitte’s latest State of Generative AI in the Enterprise report, businesses’ trust in AI has greatly increased across the board over the last couple of years.

However, many customers and employees clearly don’t feel the same way. More than 75% of consumers are concerned about misinformation. Employees are worried about being replaced by AI. There’s a growing trust gap, and it’s emerged as a defining force of an era characterized by AI-powered fakery.

Here’s what that means for infosec and governance professionals.