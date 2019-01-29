Answering your questions on Hyperledger Fabric performance and scale

It is important when considering the performance of any blockchain framework that there are a number of factors that can (and will) effect performance of the framework itself.

First, there is the application client — the component that sends transactions to the endorsing nodes. The language in which the client application is written may influence the choice of Hyperledger Fabric software developer kit (SDK) like Go, Node.js, Java, Python and others. The choice of SDK can have an effect on performance based on the language in which it is written. The Go and Java SDKs may yield better performance than the Node.js or Python SDK simply because they are compiled and support multiple threads of execution.

Additionally, there’s the client software itself. Let’s be honest, no software is defect-free and hence when analyzing the performance of your blockchain application, you should examine all aspects of the application, including your own code. As an example, in reviewing performance concerns of an application, we found that the client software that was invoking the SDK was leaking open connections to the peer that were not being closed until they timed out. A simple change to the application code resolved that problem.

Secondly, there is the Hyperledger Fabric peer (endorser/committer) and choice of ledger database — currently, LevelDB and CouchDB, but over time, other choices will likely emerge. The LevelDB database performs better than CouchDB, generally, but is not as effective at supporting a rich schema for the world state. If you are dealing with simple key-value data, then you might opt for LevelDB.

Additionally, the choice of endorsement policy and the number of available endorsing nodes for a channel can impact peer performance. We’ll dive into that discussion below.

Third, there is the smart contract, or what Hyperledger Fabric calls chaincode (link resides outside ibm.com). Presently, Hyperledger Fabric offers a variety of chaincode implementation choices: Go, JavaScript, Java and an implementation of the Hyperledger Burrow Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) that supports execution of smart contract bytecode compiled from one of the Ethereum-smart contract languages such as Solidity. As with the SDK, choosing Go or Java for your chaincode may yield performance benefits over JavaScript, for the same reasons.

Fourth, the ordering service node (OSN) may also have an impact on performance. One factor will be the choice of consensus mechanism. While presently, Hyperledger Fabric has but two modes (solo and Kafka), as we add other protocols that choice may also have an impact on performance. Realistically today, there is but a single choice as the “solo” OSN is not suitable for production usage, but that will be changing soon as we add support for Raft and Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) OSNs in 2019.

Another aspect of the OSN that can have an impact on performance are the configuration parameters that determine the block size and frequency. Modifying these can influence the latency that transactions experience from submission to the OSN to being committed to the ledger. If too few messages are received for a channel to fill the block (per the BatchSize configuration), then the minimum latency will be the BatchTimeout.

Fifth, there is the distribution of work within your blockchain network based on how you have architected use of channels (link resides outside ibm.com) and/or private transactions (link resides outside ibm.com) to deliver privacy. Channels allow you to choose which organizations participate in transactions directed to that channel. Hence, you might limit transaction traffic to the two organizations involved in a transaction plus say an auditor(s) or regulator(s) as neutral observers. The transaction traffic on this channel will not have an effect (other than in shared virtual contexts) on the other organizations in your network.

Finally, there is the physical and/or virtual infrastructure that all of these services run on that can affect performance. For instance, giving the peer nodes more vCPUs can help improve performance in many cases. Of course, this comes at a cost, so you will want to balance the cost of running a peer with the benefits of the improved performance. Disk and memory are also factors as we will explore in future posts in this series.