AI trends: A closer look at machine learning’s role

The hottest technology right now is AI — more specifically, generative AI. The trend is so popular that every conference and webinar speaker feels obligated to mention some form of AI, no matter their field.

The innovations and risks that AI offers are both exciting and frightening. However, the heavy focus on this technology overshadows an important component of artificial intelligence: machine learning (ML).

For a quick overview, ML is a subset of AI based on patterns, predictions and optimization. Cybersecurity tools rely on ML to use predictions and patterns to find anomalies and sniff out potential threats. Instead of a human spending hours reading logs, ML can do the same tasks in seconds.

Like AI, ML has been around for a long time. The reason why we’re talking about AI so much now is because generative AI is a game changer in the way we communicate with technology. But ML is also changing, and we’ll see it used in new ways in 2024.