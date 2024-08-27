Does AI help or hinder creativity? “Nerds” and creatives sound off

Meanwhile, an AI-generated Volvo ad produced by a super-fan in July received wide-scale acclaim for its creativity under time pressure. Laszlo Gaal, a Hungarian colorist with no official connection to Volvo, used Runway’s text-to-video tool to create an entire Volvo commercial in just 24 hours. It went viral nearly immediately.

Certain industries are closer to unanimously enthusiastic about generative AI. Software developers and engineers, for instance, use several AI-powered tools to code more quickly, increasing productivity and reducing costs as AI takes over menial tasks.

And beyond tedious work, gen AI can help prototype much faster because the large language models can take over the refactoring and documentation of code. Then developers are freed up to spend time on only the most promising prototypes.

But who gets the final say? “You’re asking a bunch of nerds about art,” said Skyler Speakman, Senior Research Scientist at IBM, in the Mixture of Experts podcast, calling for the perspective of “artists and craftsmen.”

Creatives, it turns out, are mixed. While the naysayer camp is strong, others also find gen AI saves a tremendous amount of time, among other benefits.

For example, in the field of content marketing, gen AI can help with tasks that involve creating summaries of the main content or that are easily derived from the main pieces, says James Pate, Global SEO Strategist at IBM.

Pate’s team uses IBM watsonx to fill out metadata and tags for thousands of content pages that need to be migrated. This “helped us avoid publishing pages without descriptions or holding up the migrations,” said Pate.

Gen AI may even supercharge and democratize creativity, argues Rogier Vijverberg, CEO of advertising agency SuperHeroes.

“Gen AI enables creators around the world to visualize their imaginations in a way that wasn’t possible before without a large budget.”

Todd Cramer, Web Design Leader for IBM.com, echoes this sentiment, highlighting generative AI’s ability to augment rapid prototyping among his own design team.

“Being able to explore a variety of creative concepts with simple prompt engineering allows designers to spin-up concept iterations in seconds vs. hours, resulting in enhanced creativity as well as productivity/efficiency in the design process,” says Cramer.

The reality is more nuanced than AI versus humans, Vijverberg adds. “There are always human creators using these tools.” Vijverberg’s firm recently added six “AI artists”—creators who are particularly skilled at using the latest generative AI tools. These AI artists sit in a new division of Vijverberg’s agency, a digital art collective called Jimmy, which represents the “world’s best CGI and AI artists.”

In the same vein, Cramer sees the technology as a practical tool, not a substitute. “Designers shouldn’t worry about gen AI taking their job. They should worry about designers who know how to leverage gen AI to work better,” asserts Cramer. “Rather than a replacement to creative work, gen AI is an enhancement tool that allows designers to accelerate creativity, productivity and execution by plugging it into the right parts of the design process.”

Even Procreate, which grabbed headlines for saying it would never use AI, made some concessions three days after their original post on X.

Responding to comments that highlighted the productivity gains from AI, Procreate wrote:

“We understand that some AI tools may help with productivity. We don’t have any problems with these as long as they’re doing the boring or dangerous work and the data is ethically sourced. We’ll only be interested in exploring AI tools to create even better tools for artists.”

Want more? A new study looks at what happens when ChatGPT is used to assist humans on a set of creative tasks.