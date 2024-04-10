What should an AI ethics governance framework look like?

While the race to achieve generative AI intensifies, the ethical debate surrounding the technology also continues to heat up. And the stakes keep getting higher.

As per Gartner, “Organizations are responsible for ensuring that AI projects they develop, deploy or use do not have negative ethical consequences.” Meanwhile, 79% of executives say AI ethics is important to their enterprise-wide AI approach, but less than 25% have operationalized ethics governance principles.

AI is also high on the list of United States government concerns. In late February, Speaker Mike Johnson and Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced the establishment of a bipartisan Task Force on AI to explore how Congress can ensure that America continues to lead global AI innovation. The Task Force will also consider the guardrails required to safeguard the nation against current and emerging threats and to ensure the development of safe and trustworthy technology.

Clearly, good governance is essential to address AI-associated risks.