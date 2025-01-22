2024 Cloud Threat Landscape Report: How does cloud security fail?

Organizations often set up security rules to help reduce cybersecurity vulnerabilities and risks. The 2024 Cost of a Data Breach Report discovered that 40% of all data breaches involved data distributed across multiple environments, meaning that these best-laid plans often fail in the cloud environment.

Not surprisingly, many organizations find keeping a robust security posture in the cloud to be exceptionally challenging, especially with the need to enforce security policies consistently across dynamic and expansive cloud infrastructures. The recently released X-Force Cloud Threat Landscape 2024 Report delved into which specific rules are most commonly failing. By understanding key vulnerabilities, organizations can then figure out the best approach for reducing their risks.

“Regulations are increasing, requiring organizations to implement more compliance policies with security top of mind, which puts a lot of overhead on these organizations,” says Mohit Goyal, Product Management at Red Hat Insights. “The Compliance service within Red Hat Insights provides a more elegant way to manage and deploy these policies on systems to get ahead of any gaps.”