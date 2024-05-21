Home Strategic Partnerships Salesforce IBM and Salesforce partnership

IBM® and Salesforce help AI-era enterprises get more return on investment (ROI) from technology investments through customer experiences.

For more than 24 years, IBM has been a trusted Salesforce partner.

As Salesforce becomes more integral to enterprises’ daily operations, IBM brings to the Salesforce ecosystem the perfect mix of outcome-driven strategic guidance, AI-powered design and technology mastery to get our joint customers breakthrough results.
IBM and Salesforce expand partnership to advance open, trusted AI and data ecosystems
Partnership highlights 21,000+ IBM data scientists and AI engineers

As the only asset-driven consultancy within a technology company, IBM has the technology expertise and strategic consulting experience to help our joint customers transform their tech investments for the data and AI era.

 22,700+ Salesforce certifications held by IBM trailblazers

IBM’s 24+ years as a Salesforce partner, coupled with its deep understanding of enterprise transformation and unique industry challenges make it an unparalleled partner for Salesforce clients.

 150+ prebuilt industry assets

IBM has a growing library of prebuilt assets, assessments, quick-starts and accelerators designed to enhance native Salesforce functionality and get solutions in-market faster.

IBM + Salesforce transformation offerings

AI, data and automation Help transform our clients’ data and create data-driven solutions and cultures that put data to work across complex AI-powered ecosystems, including Salesforce. Learn more
Einstein + watsonx™—force multipliers Explore generative AI to maximize experiences, decision-making and business value for customers with exceptionally high needs for accuracy, volume and security. Learn more
Service and experience Shift from a reactive service provider to a trusted advisor. IBM and Salesforce help you empower employees, delight customers and unlock new revenue streams. Explore the guide: How modernizing service operations drives value and unlocks new revenue streams
Orchestration and integration with MuleSoft Develop a unified customer record with MuleSoft integration capabilities that connect employees to customer data across front- and back-office business processes and systems. Learn more about the IBM and Mulesoft integration
Enterprise modernization with Salesforce IBM helps customers embrace front-to-back-office process transformation to use your enterprise data to get closer to your customer.
Specialized industry solutions IBM’s teams of trusted consultants, designers and engineers apply deep industry expertise to change the way work gets done on the Salesforce platform. Learn more

The State of Salesforce – Who is creating more value from the Salesforce platform—and how?
AI and Salesforce at Scale: Revolutionizing IBM Support and Sales How to accelerate hyper-personalization in marketing with generative AI Drive innovation by streamlining the back office with IBM, SAP and Salesforce
IBM is a sponsor at the following event Dreamforce 2024

Learn about IBM at Dreamforce 2024

IBM is more than an implementation partner. Together, we work with our joint clients to co-create, reimagine and engineer Salesforce across businesses. IBM’s leadership in AI and automation, paired with our customer-centric design approach, allows us to deliver breakthrough experiences that transform industries.

